Training prog for polling personnel

PALIN, 23 Feb: More than 800 polling personnel participated in a district-level training programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections, which was held here in Kra Daadi district on Friday.

Training management nodal officer Riba Gyadi, Election Returning Officer, Rido Tarak, ADO Tojo Basar and JT AK Paul were the resource persons, who conducted sessions on the rules and modalities involving the model code of conduct, operation of EVMs, protocol management, etc, according to an official release.