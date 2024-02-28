Higio Tarak in first summit on MMA

Staff Reporter

DELHI, Feb 27: Founder and head coach of Abrasumente, Itanagar, Higio Tarak was among the panelists of first summit on Mixed Martial Arts being organized at the PHD chamber of commerce, here on Monday.

Tarak shared the panel with Lt. Gen Rakesh Sharma (Gorkha Rifles), former coach, Indian wrestling team Kuldeep Malik, UFC fighter Anshul Jubli and founder of Combat Academy, Nagaland Khriemelie Metha.

Tarak deliberated on “The Rising Stars of the Indian MMA: Ascendance in the Cage.”

He highlighted on growth of Abrasumente Academy when there was no MMA scene in Arunachal and how MMA is changing the lives of many in Arunachal and the northeast. Further, Tarak talked about ATURTO, which is changing the narrative of combat sports in the state.

The summit was aimed at creating a platform for leadership and to develop potential business and networking opportunities targeting the combat sports sector in India.

It also aimed to provide a voice to the rising stars, organizations, key individuals and companies in India to brainstorm, network and collaborate for business opportunities.

The summit seeks to make sports inclusive and bring all stakeholders to a platform where they can connect on multiple overlapping areas. This is in line with the government’s vision of a fit India and a healthier nation, towards the global sustainable development goals.