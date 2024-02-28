Over hundred Anganwadis take part in library awareness prog

NAMSAI, 27 Feb: A total of one-hundred & twenty-nine Anganwadi workers from Chowkham and Lekang community development blocks took part in a “mass library awareness programme,” organized by the Namsai district library here on Tuesday.

The programme aimed at creating awareness among Anganwadi workers about the proper teaching methodology, child psychology, child health and hygiene and how to inculcate reading habit among the children from early childhood.

Librarian S. Mukherjee explained the role of a library and importance of inculcating reading habits among the children.

Dr. Inty Siram from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) spoke on the role of Anganwadi workers in maintaining health and hygiene of the children.

Namsai CDPO W. Khimhum elaborated on all the ICDS schemes with focus on Beti Bachao Beti Padao Abhiyan.

The mass library awareness program will continue till 4 March in the district. (DIPRO)