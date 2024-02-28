Horticulture dept’s officers attend training in Kerala

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: A team of officers from the horticulture department led by DHO Tuter Dubi attended a five-day training programme on cultivation of areca nut, true cinnamon and cocoa at ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), Kerala and its sub-campus at Vittal, Karnataka from 20 February.

Sponsored under a state plan scheme, the training programme was jointly organized by the horticulture department and ICAR-CPCRI to study cultivation of the three crops.

ICAR-CPCRI director Dr. K.B Hebbar and other senior scientists imparted the training.

Industrial visits to cocoa processing center, chocolate factory and areca nut processing centres were also organized.