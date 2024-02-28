Training for poll duty officials held

PASIGHAT, Feb 27: The East Siang district election office conducted a training for election officials of various election management teams, in view of upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, here in DC’s office on Tuesday.

The trainee officials included members of expenditure monitoring team, flying squads, static surveillance team, video surveillance team, video viewing team, media certification and media monitoring committee and model code of conduct team.

District level master trainers Dr. Subhasish Banerjee, Dr. D. P. Panda and Dr. Manish Sukla were the resource persons.

Addressing the trainee officials, DC-cum-DEO Tayi Taggu urged them to take election duty training seriously and to follow ECI guidelines for free, fair and peaceful elections.

ADC (hq)-cum-ARO Tatling Pertin, training management nodal officer-cum-EAC Namrata Bhatt Tiwari, CO (election) Mum Messar and all administrative officers of the district attended the programme. (DIPRO)