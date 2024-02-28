Training prog on mushroom cultivation

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The horticulture department organised a training programme on mushroom cultivation for farmers at the Mushroom Development Centre here on Tuesday.

During the programme, horticulture director Nawang Lobsang highlighted the importance of mushroom and said that “mushrooms are nutritious products that can be generated from lignocellulosic waste materials, and are rich in crude fibre and protein.

“In fact, mushroom also contains low fat, low calories and good vitamin. In addition, many mushroom possess multi-functional medical properties,” he added, and highlighted the cultivation technology for white mushroom, oyster mushroom, paddy straw, milky mushroom and shitake.

MDO Rumro Sorum urged the trainees to attend such programmes and enumerated different types of mushrooms, while SDHO T.T Dagium stressed on the importance of mushroom.

Among others, JM Yag Pari and HFA Yapang Tali were present at the programme. (DIPR)