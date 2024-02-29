RGU VC releases book dedicated to Prof. Bhagabat Nayak

RONO HILLS, 28 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha released a festschrift titled ‘Evolving Narratives: Language, Literature And Culture In Northeast India,’ dedicated to prof. Bhagabat Nayak, who is superannuating on 29 February after years of inspiring service in the RGU’s English department.

Prof. Nayak has been instrumental in imbibing among his students a passion for literature and critical enquiry. He is the author of several reputed research publications and books, said a university release.

Representing a treasure trove of knowledge, the book

will be a valuable resource for those keenly interested in understanding the intricate interconnections that shape the linguistic, literary and cultural landscape of the Northeast. The diverse perspectives presented in the essays contribute to a deeper appreciation of the region’s unique narrative evolution, a press release read.