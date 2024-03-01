RGU has taken up innovative developmental initiatives: Guv

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has taken up a large number of innovative initiatives which have played a critical role in preparing students for professional careers, fostering critical thinking skills, advancing knowledge through research, and contributing to the intellectual, social, and economic development of society, Governor KT Parnaik said on Thursday.

During a meeting with the seven-member National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team, led by Himachal Pradesh Technical University Vice Chancellor Prof Shashi Kumar, at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor, who is also the university’s chief rector, emphasised “the pivotal role of the NAAC in enhancing the efficiency of higher education.”

He said that “the council enables institutions to experience significant growth by prioritising qualitative research in teaching and learning.”

Parnaik also underscored the support provided by the council by way of “aiding institutions to evolve systematically, thereby contributing to the overall improvement of higher education standards.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and its Registrar Dr NT Rikam were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)