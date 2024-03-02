In-service trg for primary teachers

BANA, 1 Mar: A three-day ‘in-service teachers’ training for primary teachers on foundational literacy and education under the Nipun Bharat Mission’ for Bana block in East Kameng district got underway here on Friday.

In the inaugural session, Bana EAC Yakar Dawe, ISSE District Coordinators (Pedagogy) Zaro Lingfa and NK Sharma, Bana BEO PK Welly, Bana BRC GS Mishra, and three CRCs interacted with the teachers undergoing the training, and highlighted the main features of the new education policy.

“The students in the age group of 3-5 years are the targeted group of students, including preschool to Grade 3, with an aim to ensure that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3,” the East Kameng DIPRO informed in a release.