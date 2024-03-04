Implementation of tripartite pact key to securing future of Tripura’s tribals: Debbarma

AGARTALA, 3 Mar: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday hailed the tripartite accord as a historic agreement aimed at securing the future of Tripura’s indigenous people.

He emphasised that the key to success lies in proper implementation of the pact on the ground.

Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in the state, signed the tripartite agreement with the Centre and the state government to address the issues faced by the indigenous people. It was inked in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Debbarma noted that, while several agreements were previously signed with various groups, such as the

Tripura National Volunteers, the All Tripura Tiger Force, the National Liberation Front of Tripura, and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, they failed to deliver tangible results.

He stressed the importance of implementing the accord with integrity, patience, and humanity, and called for the involvement of experts in academia, law, and those knowledgeable about land rights, history, culture, and language of the state in the joint working committee.

Debbarma highlighted the decline in indigenous people’s control over land compared to 75 years ago and sought restoration of land rights, improved education, and healthcare facilities for the rural residents.

He criticised the BJP, suggesting that their slogan of ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ (One Tripura, Best Tripura) would remain unfulfilled if the indigenous people are neglected.

Following his return from Delhi, Debbarma received a warm welcome at the MBB airport here and announced the conclusion of his fast-unto-death movement upon his arrival at Hatai Katar in West Tripura. (PTI)