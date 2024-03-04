IPPI launched in state

SEPPA, 3 Mar: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI)-2024 campaign was launched from the district hospital here in East Kameng district on Sunday by the DMO, in the presence of the DRCHO, the medical superintendent, the DPMSU, and staffers of the District Health Society.

The campaign will be carried out from 3 to 5 March and comprise booth-level immunisation and house-to-house immunisation activity.

All children in the age group of 0 to five years will be covered during the campaign in the entire district.

In East Siang district, the IPPI campaign was launched from the CHC in Ruksin by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, in the presence of former Pasighat West MLAs Ninong Ering and Tatung Jamoh, PRI leaders, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, DMO Dr D Dutta, DRCHO Dr N Angu, CHC in-charge Dr Kadum Jonnom, and others. (DIPROs, with input from our correspondent.)