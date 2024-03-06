CM hands over Rs 219 cr cheque as land compensation for NEEPCO’s 700 MW Tato-II HEP

TATO, 5 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday distributed a cheque for Rs 219.18 crore as land compensation to 96 families of Shi-Yomi district, for the construction of the NEEPCO’s 700 MW Tato-II hydroelectric project (HEP) over the Siyom river.

In a tweet, the CM announced that the project will provide great economic opportunities to people of Shi- Yomi district. Along with the Tato-II project, work on the 240 MW Heo and the 186 MW Tato-I projects will commence this year, he announced.

He assured the people of Shi-Yomi that a Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) and a multipurpose stadium will be established in the district.

“For convenience and smooth functioning of the district headquarters, a central division commissioner’s office will be established, with its headquarters in Basar (Leparada), by the Yachuli division commissioner,” he said.

Stating that the state government is making efforts to provide as many facilities as possible to patients who require critical care, Khandu highlighted the various steps initiated by the state government to facilitate healthcare in the state.

He further said that “a memorandum of understanding has been signed for introducing kidney transplant facility at TRIHMS in Naharlagun.”

Informing that the Reserve Bank of India has consented to the proposal for the State Bank of India to spread its network in Tato, Khandu said that “the denizens of Shi-Yomi have been dedicated with the vibrant village schemes, under which the villagers can avail various facilities provided by the central and the state government,” the release stated.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who accompanied the CM, requested the NEEPCO to “provide health and education facilities to the villagers under the central social responsibility schemes.”

NEEPCO Director Ranendra Sharma informed that “the corporation will initiate three active projects by November.”

“We are privileged that the state government has faith in us in terms of undertaking joint hydropower projects in the district,” he added.