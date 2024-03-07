Five days FDP on entrepreneurship begins at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on entrepreneurship began at the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Tuesday.

The programme was sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and organized by the DNGC’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), under the project titled “Establish, develop and manage entrepreneurship development centres (EDCs) and incubation centres (ICs) in the educational institutes of North Eastern region.”

Addressing the inaugural session, DNGC principal Dr. M.Q Khan spoke on the role of educators in motivating the youths especially, the school, college dropouts and the unemployed youths, in making them more employable as workforce, “which, in turn, contribute to further economic growth of the region and country as a whole.”

Emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship, DNGC’s zoology associate professor Dr. P. Nanda stated that the responsibility of motivating youths and conducting entrepreneurship programmes should not only be limited to the entrepreneurship development cell but it should be a collective responsibility of all the departments.

EDC coordinator Pate Jumshi explained about the aforesaid NEC project.

During technical session, faculty of the RGU’s commerce department professor S.K. Jena took the first technical session on the topic “Introduction to entrepreneurship.” The 2nd session was taken by eminent entrepreneur Doni Riba.

The third technical session was on the topic “funding and financing agencies for small business” which was taken by industries deputy director Goli Angu.

Twenty faculties from various government colleges of the state are participating in the programme. (DIPRO)