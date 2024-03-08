3 Arunachal youths participate in nat’l youth parliament

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Three youths from Arunachal Pradesh – Oyin Komboh, Tana Jiri, and Takam Regam – recently participated in the National Youth Parliament Festival in New Delhi.

“Oyin Komboh, who won at the state level, got the chance to speak at the Parliament’s central hall,” the Nehru Yuva Kendra’s (NYK) state office here informed on Thursday.

“All three of them were honoured by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and union minister Anurag Thakur, where 87 other state-level winners gathered,” the NYK said.

“The festival, held from 5-6 March, was aimed at educating the youths about how Parliament works and strengthens our democratic grassroots,” it said, adding the “it also encourages leadership and empowers young people to contribute to our nation’s development.”