PM launches ‘Unlock Nacho Expedition’ project

DAPORIJO, 7 Mar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a tourism project titled ‘Unlock Nacho Expedition’, for Nacho in Upper Subansiri district.

The PM launched 52 similar projects across the country during a centralised virtual ceremony from Srinagar (J&K) on the same day.

The launch function for Nacho was held here, in the presence of Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, HoDs, DMC members, and other stakeholders.

The union tourism ministry has, in concurrence with the state government, identified and sanctioned projects in two places – Nacho and Mechukha (Shi-Yomi) – under its Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

With its focus on tapping the adventure and wellness potential of Nacho, the project will have an adventure & wellness zone along the Subansiri riverbank, which will offer archery, angling, kayaking, and many more activities, in addition to preserving the traditional values.

The project components also include luxury tents and riverside camps in the wellness zone for cultural immersion and rejuvenation. It is aimed at providing experiences such as exploring untouched landscapes, bonding by campfires, and indulging in nature activities.

The ‘Unlock Nacho Expedition’ promises to create a sustainable, carbon-neutral journey, integrating local materials, human capital development, and innovative technology.

In his address, the minister said that “this project will definitely change the socioeconomic development of the area, which will be a landmark tourism spot in the days to come.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato also spoke. (DIPRO)