AAPSU women celebrate IWD at Puroik Colony

PAPU NALLAH, 8 Mar: The women executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) with a river cleaning drive in collaboration with NGO Youth Mission for Clean River, and awareness talks at Puroik Colony here on Friday.

After cleaning up the Papu river area, the AAPSU team planted saplings of fruit and ornamental trees at the Govt Middle School in the colony. They also distributed sanitary napkins for the students.

Advocate Elina Perme apprised the residents of the POCSO Act and domestic violence, and educated them about their rights and how to identify and report abuse.

She advised the students to speak to their parents if they experience inappropriate touching, and emphasised the importance of parental awareness with regard to legal recourse available to them.

Alisha K Meitei from the District Tobacco Control Cell spoke about the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act. Her talk focused on the dangers of tobacco use and the legal restrictions on its sale and consumption.

AAPSU art & culture assistant secretary Kanku Kabak spoke on the theme ‘Inspire inclusion’, and highlighted the participation of various organisations, like the Kamle District Coordination, the Ziro-2 College Coordination, and the Kapu Kabak Youth Foundation.

AAPSU women cell president Ponung Darang emphasised the vital role women play in the society. She stressed the importance of caring for and respecting women, while also ensuring proper upbringing of girls.

Darang expressed concern over finding many used diapers and sanitary pads during the river cleaning drive. She appealed to the residents to be mindful of the environment, and urged them to properly dispose of non-biodegradable waste.

Darang also highlighted the dilapidated condition of the wire suspension bridge over the Papu river, which serves as a crucial connection between the Puroik settlement and the capital city. The bridge’s condition poses safety risk, especially for the schoolchildren who use it daily to reach the school. She urged the local MLA and the state government to “address the urgent need to repair the bridge to prevent potential accidents.”