Mein releases two books

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday released two books – Echoes from Menchukha Valley, authored by Mito Dirchi, and Dare to Dreams: Ignite Your Inner Fire, authored by Dr Sandip Banerjee – on Friday, in the presence of Assembly Speaker PD Sona, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, and APLS President YD Thongchi.

The book launch programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) at JN State Museum auditorium here.

In his address, Mein highlighted the importance of literary work, “as it serves as a powerful medium for documenting and preserving the cultures and traditions of the state.”

Sharing his long association with Dirchi, who had served as a circle officer and as an EAC in Namsai district for 13 years, and spent almost 18 years of his service in the erstwhile Lohit district, Mein emphasised the importance of “senior government officials documenting their experiences to guide the younger generation and shed light on the developmental challenges.”

The DCM also highlighted the government’s commitment to “introducing administrative excellence to all corners of the state, which resulted in the formation of Shi-Yomi district in 2018.”

He said that the recent inauguration of two districts – Keyi Panyor and Bichom – “is driven by the same commitment of the government, which can cater to the welfare and development needs of those people.”

Mein called for “compilation of diverse literary genres, including poetry, drama, folklores and tribal rhapsodies, and turn them into accessible books, translating them from local scripts to English for a wider audience.”

He proposed that the APLS take the lead in these initiatives, facilitating the publication and distribution of such books across various libraries, bookshops, etc, in the state.

In Dirchi’s Echoes from Menchuka Valley, one can find a vivid portrayal of the valley’s vibrant landscapes and the traditions of the Membas and other tribes of Shi-Yomi district.

On the other hand, Dr Banerjee’s Dare to Dreams: Ignite Your Inner Fire serves as a motivational guide which encourages readers to pursue their dreams with determination.

IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, IPR Director Onyok Pertin, Research Director Kanggo Tayeng, senior officer Marto Riba, and APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, among others, attended the programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)