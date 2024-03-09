Govt inks MoA with Sun Bird Trust to boost edn sector

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The state government signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Bangalore-based non-profit organisation Sun Bird Trust on Friday.

On behalf of the education department, Education Secretary Pige Ligu signed the MoA, in the presence of Education Commissioner Amjad Tak.

The trust is now operating one residential school in Papi Kurung in Shi-Yomi district on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The initiative, spearheaded by Assembly Speaker PD Sona, aims to enhance the educational infrastructure and quality of learning in the region.

Through this partnership, five government schools in Shi-Yomi district have been selected for adoption. These are Govt Secondary School, Monigong; Govt Upper Primary School, Yapik; Govt Residential School, Karo; Gov Residential School, Lungte; and Govt Residential School, Rapum.

Sona expressed gratitude to the Sun Bird Trust for its commitment to the cause of education.

Ligu reiterated the government’s dedication to providing quality education to every child, and emphasised the importance of PPP in achieving this goal.

Tak affirmed the department’s readiness to facilitate the implementation of the adoption programme.

He highlighted the significance of community participation in fostering a culture of learning and innovation in schools.

“The signing of the MoA marks the beginning of a transformative journey for the adopted schools and sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at uplifting the education sector in the region,” said an official release.