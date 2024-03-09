PM launches ‘Mechukha Adventure Park’ project

MECHUKHA, 8 Mar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a project titled ‘Mechukha Cultural Haat & Mechukha Adventure Park’ under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative through a centralised virtual ceremony from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The launch programme was organised by the Destination Management Committee at the tourist lodge in Barangang in Shi-Yomi district.

In his address, CO Dr Nyato Doji spoke on the importance and potential of tourism in Mechukha, while Lhalung GPC Dala Naksang highlighted the importance of the upcoming project.

The GPC said that the project would create many employment opportunities and generate revenue for the people of Mechukha and the state as a whole.

Government officers, 20th ITBP Deputy Commandant Dheraj Kumar, 13 Grenadier Commanding Officer Brig SC Basera, GBs, panchayat leaders, homestay operators, hoteliers, students, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPR)