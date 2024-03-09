Fam tour of Buddhist circuits underway

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Six individuals from Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang and Tawang districts are on a 10-day familiarisation (fam) tour of Buddhist circuits, covering Kushinahar, Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Varanasi and Nalanda, since 5 March.

The tour is being conducted by the state’s tourism department, under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, for tour operators, homestay operators, travel guides, travel writers, etc, from far-flung regions of the state, such as the Nahs of Upper Subansiri, the Meyors of Anjaw, the Membas and Khambas of Tuting and Mechukha, and the Monpas of Tawang districts.

