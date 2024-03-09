NELS training prog organised

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Mar: A three-day national emergency life support (NELS) training programme, aimed at enhancing the skill of the paramedics and equipping them with essential lifesaving techniques, concluded at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Wednesday.

The training programme was organised by the health services directorate, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.

Drs Sanjeev Bhoi, Tej Prakash Sinha, Prawal, and Ayush Srivastava, along with nationally acclaimed Nursing Officer Geeta Sinha imparted training to the 24 participants.

The training included instructions on “basic life support mega codes, emphasising the importance of prompt and effective response in emergencies,” the institute informed in a release.

“The participants are expected to subsequently train the paramedics of the region with the latest protocols and techniques in emergency medical care,” it said.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini also attended the programme.