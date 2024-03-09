PPA releases party manifesto

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly and general elections.

Addressing mediapersons at the APC here, PPA secretary-general Kaling Jerang highlighted the party’s action plan and manifesto for the upcoming elections.

“The APPSCCE fiasco, the APSSB job scam, illegal recruitment in the education department; the interstate and international border issues; the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional Act-2015; and modification of the APUAPA-2014, hydropower development in the state, besides refugees and the offspring issue are the host of issues which shall be addressed by the PPA, according to popular demand,” Jerang said.

He said that the PPA has been appealing to the government of India regarding the “defective Statehood Act, 1986, and the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873,” and has requested the central government to “make the British made regulation into a Parliamentary Act.”

He further said that the PPA would take up the matter of the state’s economy and finance in the public domain during the elections.

“The party has come through a long period of political erosion, stagnation, crisis and the evil of politics,” Jerang said, and added that “defection has been a major concern for the growth of the party over the years, generating deep feelings of distrust and alienation and giving rise to prolongation of a disturbed state of political communication.”

Speaking about defection, he said that, after every election, PPA legislators have unashamedly defected from the party in search of greener pastures.

“And with the anti-defection law, initially hailed as a panacea for the evils of defection, turning out to be a big flop, the defection threat remains a big challenge and impediment for the growth of the party. And the party is left with no alternative but to work in unison with the ruling government as the only practical solution to arrest defection of party legislators in the future,” he said.

“For the last many years, the PPA is with the North Eastern Democratic Alliance with the BJP, and is in support of the BJP party,” he added.

PPA president Kahfa Bengia said that “the new agenda has been framed in view of the present political situation of the nation as well as of Arunachal Pradesh.”