APWWS dist units celebrate Int’l Women’s Day

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The district units of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) across the state with various programmes on Friday.

The Miao (Changlang) unit of the APWWS celebrated the day by felicitating student achievers and SHGs. It also organised a futsal tournament and a traditional tug of war competition.

During the celebration, citations and cash prizes were given to the top achievers of Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2022-’23 academic session.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission in Miao also gave away certificates of appreciation to some SHGs on the occasion.

Seven teams participated in the futsal tournament, and the final match was played between Seven Mothers team and Nkhumsang team, in the presence of Miao ADC RD Thungon, CO N Thupten, and others.

The celebration concluded with a tug of war competition in the evening.

Among others, Namphai CO N Perme, Miao GHSS Principal S Ronrang, and women representatives of the All Tangsa Women’s Welfare Society, the Singpho Miao Mother Association, and the Tibetan Women’s Association were present on the occasion.

The Upper Subansiri district unit of the APWWS, in collaboration with the Tagin Cultural Society’s women’s wing and the district ICDS cell, celebrated the IWD in the conference hall of a hotel in Daporijo, with the theme ‘Inspire inclusion’, and organised an awareness programme on the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme of the government.

During the celebration, emphasis was given on generating awareness among the people about the importance of girls’ education and the basic rights of women. The participants also held discussions on the role of women in the society.

The All Taliha Payeng Women’s Welfare Society, an affiliated body of the APWWS, celebrated the IWD in Taliha.

The International Women’s Day was celebrated also by the Women’s Welfare Society in Seppa in East Kameng district, along with SHGs, clan-based organisations, and widows associations, with the theme ‘Invest in women, accelerate development’.

The APWWS branches in several other districts, including Namsai, Kurung Kumey, Leparada and Upper Siang, also celebrated the IWD in a befitting manner at their respective district headquarters.