NAHARLAGUN, 9 Mar: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday flagged off an ambulance for the Darak PHC in West Siang district.

The provision of the ambulance was part of Rijiju’s commitment to provide one ambulance to each health centre in the state.

Lodu Ao Welfare Society president Lava Potom and its secretary Romjir Raksap lauded the minister for providing the ambulance. (DIPR)