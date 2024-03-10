Choreographer Aseng Borang receives Woman Achiever Award

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The women & child development department conferred its Outstanding Woman Award to professional dance practitioner and choreographer Aseng Borang on the occasion of the International Women’s Day here on Friday.

Borang is also a ‘dance writer’ whose practice involves objects, landscapes, performative texts, yoga, Shaolin Kungfu, pole dance, and contemporary movements techniques.

She has choreographed several international shows, and also earned an academic scholarship from Delhi-based Dr Ambedkar University.

The award was given away by Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng.