Violators of trading licence rules, COTPA fined

DOIMUKH, 9 Mar: A total of Rs 1,10,800 was realised as penalty from violators of the trading licence rules, and another Rs 17,250 was realised as penalty from violators of the COTPA, 2003 during the final leg of the joint inspection and awareness programme carried out at the market here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

The collected penalty amounts have been deposited to the respective heads of accounts of the government.

The team of officials, led by Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops, etc, and verified their trading licences and other relevant documents. The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety and trading licence guidelines, etc.

During the inspection, expired trading licences were renewed, and old and torn trading licence books were replaced with new ones, while shops operating without trading licence were served notice to obtain licence from the authority concerned.

The trade development officer sensitised the shopkeepers to the importance of a trading licence and how it can be used to avail bank loans for their businesses.

Illegally stored tobacco products were also seized and the sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003. Some bottles of petrol were also seized from grocery shops and the shopkeepers were sensitised to the hazards with regard to storing of petrol in plastic bottles.

Later, all the seized items were disposed of in the premises of the Doimukh SDO office. (DIPRO)