Workshop on audiovisual recording

PASIGHAT, 9 Mar: The tribal affairs department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised a workshop on audio and visual recording techniques for its students from 8-9 March.

During the workshop, RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages research officer (documentation) Dr Kombong Darang, APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, and its Registrar Narmi Darang encouraged students to “seize the opportunity to learn about devices and gadgets.”

Prof Riba underscored the significance of knowing the various features of gadgets and devices in the contemporary world, “which play a pivotal role in both personal and professional spheres,” while Tribal Affairs HoD Dr Tarh Ramya emphasised the workshop’s focus on equipping the students with the necessary skills to maximise their fieldwork experience.

The workshop comprised three sessions, with the first session focusing on imparting theoretical and conceptual knowledge about various gadgets, such as cameras, recorders, speakers, headphones, and other essential tools required for recording audio and visual data on the field. “It also included providing insights into utilising mobile phones effectively for audio and video recording, and concepts like pixels and highlighting the features available on mobile phones for recording audio,” the university informed.

Dr Darang shared his experiences and provided firsthand knowledge on using the gadgets and devices in different settings. The session also focused on transcription, translation and archiving of the data collected from the field.

The subsequent sessions were dedicated to hands-on training, allowing the students to practice using the gadgets and devices to apply the theoretical knowledge they acquired to practical scenarios.