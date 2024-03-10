Faculty development prog concludes

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: A five-day faculty development programme, organised by the entrepreneurship development cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), concluded here on Saturday.

The programme, which was sponsored by Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Council, with IIE Guwahati (Assam) as its nodal agency, was organised under the project titled ‘Establish, develop and manage entrepreneurship development centres and incubation centres in the educational institutes of Northeastern region’.

Faculty members from various higher educational institutes of the state participated in the programme, which was conducted by experts from diverse domains, such as finance, technology, banking, planning, skill development, management, legal, and entrepreneurship.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan and DNGC EDC coordinator Pate Jumshi addressed the valedictory function.