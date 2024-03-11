Assn seeks salary, DA enhancement

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association in a representation to the education minister recently sought “early enhancement of 22 percent salary and 3 percent DA for non-teaching ministerial staffers of the DPO and the SPO under ISSE, at par with various categories of teaching and non-teaching staffers of residential, vocational/BRCC staffers of the ISSE DPO.”

The association said that, “though the government announced enhancement of 22 percent salary with 3 percent DA for the contractual teaching and non-teaching staffers of residential/KGBV and BRCC, the non-teaching ministerial staffers of the DPO and the SPO under the ISSE were left out.”

“It is deprivation to other contractual non-teaching ministerial staffers of DPO and SPO, whereas we have been recruited/absorbed under erstwhile SSA from 2003-’04 onwards in different posts and since then, we have been performing our duties wholeheartedly with utmost sincerity and dedication in a mission mode with increasing workload in the department.”

“Also, most of the employees have already crossed their maximum age limit to be absorbed in services in other departments. If deprived of equal benefits, we shall not be able to provide even basic amenities to our families in spite of serving in the premier department of education,” the association said.