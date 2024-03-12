Over 160 patients treated at SAD camp

BASAR, 11 Mar: Over 160 patients were treated and medicines were provided to them free of cost during a medical camp organised during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Sibe village in Basar circle of Leparada district on Monday.

Eighteen government departments participated in the camp.

During the camp, the jan suvida branch of the general administration issued nine ST certificates and 12 PRCs.

The camp was inaugurated by SDO (HQ) Ejum Angu.

In yet another programme organised on the same day in Tirbin town, a multipurpose hall funded and constructed under the Khelo India scheme was virtually inaugurated by union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag S Thakur.

The event was witnessed also by DC Atul Tayeng, SP T Jambey, and others. (DIPRO)