MEDPs on candle-making, mushroom cultivation

JENGGING, 11 Mar: Micro enterprise development programmes (MEDP) on candle-making and mushroom cultivation, sponsored by the NABARD, got underway here in Upper Siang district on Monday, under the central government’s vibrant village programme.

“The training programmes will cover 30 women each, mostly SHG members of Jengging block, with the objective of providing livelihood and income generation opportunities by way of self-employment or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

While the programme on candle-making is being conducted by the Banggo Women Welfare Association, the programme on mushroom cultivation is being implemented by Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust, it said.

The training programmes were launched by NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili, in the presence of villagers, members of the ArSRLM, and other stakeholders.

Mili advised the trainees to “take part in the training sincerely and equip yourselves with necessary skills, so that you can use the self-made candles and mushroom for your household use, as well as selling in the local market,” and added that “interested trainees can avail of bank loans for establishing their own units.”

Mili urged the project implementing agencies to “follow up with the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training are met,” and apprised the trainees of the NABARD’s schemes like MEDP, LEDP, SDP, rural mart, rural haat, and such.