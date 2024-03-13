TGT passes away after brief illness

AALO, 12 Mar: Jirdam Bagra, a trained graduate teacher (TGT) of the Govt Upper Primary School in Police Colony here in West Siang district, passed away after a brief illness on Monday.

Bagra breathed his last in Garu in Lower Siang district while travelling from Itanagar to Aalo.

He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

The teaching fraternity and the staff of the education department of West Siang district deeply mourned the sudden and untimely demise of Bagra.

“Jirdam was a very sincere and dedicated teacher. His death has created a huge vacuum in the teaching community of West Siang district in particular and the state as a whole,” the West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) said.

District ATA president Mardo Bogo and its general secretary Dope Ori, on behalf of the unit, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)