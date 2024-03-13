ANYA does not endorse donation drives, says its prez

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja informed that the association has received a complaint from the business community of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) regarding donation drives carried out by persons claiming to be members of the ANYA, and clarified that “the ANYA does not endorse any donation drive, and we only receive whatever our well-wishers give us.”

Addressing mediaper-sons at a press conference on Tuesday, Ruja said that “donations were reportedly sought from the beer factories in Chimpu, Naharlagun, and Lekhi in the name of the ANYA, which is not in our knowledge.”

He said that “a letter will be issued to the business community and the heads of offices to not entertain any donation drive by anyone claiming to be a member of the association.”

“Even the logo of the ANYA was not correct in the letterhead which the donation seekers used,” he added.

The association urged the presidents and chairpersons of the market welfare committees of the ICR to not donate to any individual in the name of the ANYA.

ANYA general secretary Tai Rajan and other executive members were also present at the press conference.