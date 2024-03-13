GoAP announces additional 4% DA for employees

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The state government has announced an additional 4 percent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, officials said on Tuesday.

The hike, effective from 1 January, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, they said.

With this hike, the DA for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has reached 50 percent. The state has to spend an additional Rs 124.20 crore per year for this, they added.

“Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.

“Let us continue to work diligently for the all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added. (PTI)