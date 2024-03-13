Interstate gang of thieves arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The Itanagar police recently arrested an interstate gang of thieves who were involved in stealing “Airtel’s remote radio unit (RRU) from the American Tower Company (ATC) site,” a release from the police informed.

The police had received written information on 23 February from a site technician that an RRU of Airtel company had been stolen from the ATC tower located in Gohpur Tinali.

A case (u/s 379/34 IPC) was registered at the Chimpu police station, and Inspector Ongsa Ronrang was given the task of investigating the case.

IPS officer Dwarka Gandhi, along with Inspectors N Nishant and Ronrang, “worked on CCTV footages from the Smart City Control Room and areas near the place where the incident occurred,” the release stated.

“It was found that a group had come from Assam in a Bolero car, committed thefts of RRUs in Itanagar and Chimpu, and left towards Assam. As per technical inputs, the accused persons were traced to Guwahati (Assam) on 24 February.”

Following this, Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi constituted a special team, comprising Inspector Ronrang, SI Sanjeet Kumar Jha, and Constables Chungku Nilling, Sujuguri Basumatari and Gopal Das.

“The special team rushed to Guwahati and carried out raids and searches at multiple locations there in the wee hours of 25 February,” it said, adding that “the team arrested two prime accused – Ankur Tacha alias Jiban Tacha alias Tapan Tacha (30), of Rabar Chapori village, and Ghanakanta Konwar (23), of Bholabari village in Assam – from a rented house, with the Bolero car (AS-01FR-9116) which had been used for commission of the crime.”

The police informed that, “as per the disclosures made by the accused persons, five RRUs, worth approximately Rs 15 lakhs, were seized from a bus in which the RRUs were being transported for sale in black market.”

“The recovery includes one RRU of Chimpu police station case, two RRUs of Gingia police station case (u/s 379 IPC) of Assam, and two RRUs of the Itanagar police station case,” the release said.

“Following further investigation, two more persons – Ritupan Tacha and Pranjal Borah – were arrested on 26 February,” it added.

“Further investigation is underway to trace out more offenders involved in the chain of offences, and to recover more such stolen articles,” the release said, adding that “the entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and Itanagar ASP Angad Mehta.”