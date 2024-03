LAHO, 12 Mar: The 36 Bn CRPF distributed 34 Maxo lanterns and 30 solar lamps to the Govt Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Tirap district as part of its civic action programme on Tuesday.

The battalion’s Second-in-Command Pintu Yadav, Assistant Commandant SC Jha, Laho village chief Rawang Lowang, GB Mantoan Longriam, GUPS Headmaster Ngatlow Aboh, students, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)