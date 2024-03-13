Drug peddler arrested

PASIGHAT, 12 Mar: A suspected drug peddler, identified as Mibom Modi, was arrested with suspected heroin from Jarkong here in East Siang district on 10 March, East Siang SP Dr Sachin Singhal informed.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by OC Inspector Ige Lollen, conducted a search of Modi’s rented house, in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witness.

During the search, 8.13 gms of “orange and white-coloured powdery substances,” suspected to be heroin, were recovered, the SP said.

The police have launched an investigation after registering the case under the NDPS Act.

The SP further informed that the Pasighat police recovered two lost mobile phones on the same day and handed them over to the rightful owners. (DIPRO)