Demonstration prog on agri tools

HOLLONGI, 15 Mar: Forty farmers participated in a ‘Village visit programme and demonstration of agriculture tools & equipment’, organised at Mikir village here by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) cell of Nirjuli-based NERIST on Friday.

The programme was an initiative to promote sustainable farming practices, and to empower rural communities.

Speaking on the occasion, UBA cell regional coordinator Dr T Patel emphasised “the critical role of technology in modern agriculture,” and said that “our aim is to equip farmers with the latest tools and techniques that can enhance productivity and sustainability.”

The event featured demonstration of state-of-the-art agriculture tools and equipment, showcasing their effectiveness in optimising farming processes.

UBA cell members Drs Anubhab Pal, P Devachandra Singh and Yamem Tamut provided insights and guidance during the demonstration, highlighting the best practices and innovative approaches.

UBA cell project assistant John Engti said, “It’s inspiring to see the enthusiasm and eagerness among farmers to adopt modern practices,” while

UBA cell project helper Kishor Deukota conducted hands-on sessions, during which the participants gained practical knowledge on using advanced agricultural equipment.

“The programme underscored the importance of continuous learning and innovation in agriculture, paving the way for sustainable development in rural areas,” the NERIST informed in a release.