Election functionaries undergoing trg

YUPIA, 16 Mar: The four-day second phase training programme for presiding officers and first polling officials got underway at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Naharlagun on Saturday.

The programme is aimed at ensuring that the election officials are prepared to conduct fair, transparent, and efficient elections.

Besides covering the duties and responsibilities of the presiding and polling officials, hands-on training on the VVPAT and EVMs will be conducted, and the officials will be sensitised to disability etiquette and the ECI’s initiative to facilitate voting by PwDs.

In the inaugural session, EAC Dan Unna urged the trainees to “attend the sessions with utmost diligence.”

A similar four-day training programme is also being conducted for the second, third and fourth polling officials at the Shiksha Bhavan in Papu Nallah. (DIPRO)