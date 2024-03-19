Para shuttlers leave for nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh para badminton players have left for Jamshedpur (Jharkand) to participate in the 6th National Para Badminton Championship being held there from 20-23 March.

The players are Rakhe Tajo (SL-3 category), Taje Pali (SL-4 category), Biri Takar (SL-4 category), Lemkhul Mossang (SU-5 category), Bamang Tapung (SU-5 category), Gokia Gobin (SH-6 category), Dangu Talik (SH-6 category), Bamang Rade (SH-6 category), and Jardam Fai (SH-6 category).

Lemkhul Mossang is the team manager.