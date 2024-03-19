Ensure fair, peaceful elections: DC

YINGKIONG, 18 Mar: Upper Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Hage Lailang on Monday called for ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections the district.

During a meeting with representatives of all political parties here, the DEO informed them about the enforcement of the model code of conduct, EVM randomisation, composition of polling parties, the number of polling stations, etc.

He requested the political parties to “give emphasis on conducting eco-friendly election and refrain from using single-use plastic during election campaign activities.”

Lailang informed also that “women polling stations have been set up in Halleng and Bomi villages, and youth polling stations have been set up in Bishing, Mayung, and Peki Modi.”

Besides the representatives of political parties, ADC (HQ) Oli Perme, ERO (Election) Rajiv Chiduni, and TO-cum-NO (Expenditure) Pema Tsering attended the meeting.

Earlier, in the morning, the DEO held a meeting with all nodal officers and reviewed the district’s poll preparedness. (DIPRO)