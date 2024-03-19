DEOs call for free and fair elections

PASIGHAT/ZIRO, 18 Mar: East Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu during a meeting in Pasighat on Monday instructed the magistrates and nodal officers to take steps to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

Addressing the polling functionaries, the DC asked them to ensure that the model code of conduct is be implemented strictly, and that “focus should be laid on curbing the flow of money, liquor, etc.”

SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal and APS Pankaj Lamba also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, official sources informed that Town Magistrate Sanjay Taram, along with the DSP and a police team seized Rs 1 lakh, besides IMFL amounting to Rs 2,400, one 112 bore SBBL gun, and one .22 rifle.

In Lower Subansiri district headquarters Ziro, DEO of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Vivek HP during a meeting briefed the representatives of major political parties on the model code of conduct and the dos and don’ts during the elections in the two districts.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra and election officials also attended the meeting. (DIPROs)