Pasighat police arrest two

PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: The police here in East Siang district have arrested two persons accused of murder (Guwahati murder case, vide Khetri PS C/No 36/2024 u/s 302/34 IPC).

The Pasighat police received information from Assam’s Khetri PS OC Inspector Manjit Tarang that the prime accused in the murder case, identified as Sanjay Urang, of Urang village in Kamrup Metro district, was absconding, and that he might be in Pasighat.

Pasighat PS OC Inspector Ige Lollen, along with SI K Tangha, Head Constable Tai Kampong, and Constables P Chaejong and O Modi, under the supervision of the East Siang SP, apprehended Sanjay and his co-accused, 27-year-old Babul Ghosh.

The arrestees were subjected to medical examination at BPGH Pasighat and have been detained at the police station here (u/s 302/34 IPC) and will be handed over to the Guwahati team after observing all legal formalities. (DIPRO)