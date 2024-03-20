Awareness prog on soil health

KRISHNAPUR, 19 Mar: Sixty-five farmers and farmwomen from Krishnapur and Waisili villages participated in an awareness programme organised in Krishnapur village by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Tuesday, under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture’s technology demonstration component (NICRA-TDC).

During the programme, KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora apprised the participants of the “utility of soil health cards,” and explained the procedure for collecting soil samples from agriculture and non-agriculture fields, the KVK informed in a release.

A demonstration on collecting soil samples was presented with the help of NICRA-TDC senior research fellow Nancy Munglang.

Fifty soil samples were collected from the villages, the KVK informed.