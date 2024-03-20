Meeting on financing MSMEs held

NAMSAI, 19 Mar: Members of the Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP), along with officials of the ArSRLM, members of various SHGs, local entrepreneurs, and progressive farmers participated in a meeting on financing micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), organised here by the Itanagar office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, RBI Manager Raju Manpang outlined the objectives of the meeting and encouraged the attendees to “vocalise the challenges faced within the MSME sector,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Informative presentations were delivered by ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Ronald Dkhar Baghwar and NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai, shedding light on the initiatives fostering MSME development in Namsai.

APRB GM Jayram Pait emphasised the pivotal role of the banks, “including the RRB,” in nurturing the MSME sector, “interpreting its various categories based on investment and turnover,” the release stated.

SLBC Chief Manager S Ranjit Singh underscored the significance of “state initiatives like DDUSY in propelling MSME growth and entrepreneurship,” while RBI AM Ajay Kr Murmu provided insights into the roles and responsibilities of the RBI in bolstering MSME development and various MSME schemes of the central and the state governments.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy spoke on “the role of MSMEs in job creation and societal empowerment,” and sought support from the banks “for credit linkages for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Tinsukia (Assam)-based SBI RM Nandu Ram Sharma reiterated “the SBI’s commitment to financing burgeoning entrepreneurs across various sectors of MSME.”

The RBI’s Itanagar-based Sub-office GM Abhijit Majumdar urged the banks to “champion the cause of entrepreneurs while extending RBI’s support in resolving banking-related hurdles.”

He commended the DDUSY’s endeavours in uplifting the entrepreneurial landscape of the state, emphasising Namsai’s significance as an aspirational district.