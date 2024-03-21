Doye’s bail application rejected

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The Special Judge, Yupia on Wednesday rejected the bail application of alleged accused Ego Doye, then deputy director of school education (DDSE) Tirap, who was arrested on 21 January in connection with SIC P.S Case No. 03/2023, U/s 120(b)/ 420/ 409/ 468/ 471 of IPC R/w, section 13(2) of PC Act.

Ego was allegedly involved in mass illegal appointments of TGT, PRT, UDC, LDC and MTS in Changlang district.

Doye’s younger brother Enya Doye had filed a bail application before the Special Judge in Yupia pleading Doye may be released on health ground.

“That the accused is a diabetes mellitus patient since many years undergoing treatment requiring proper diet and medicines. However, after the arrest of accused his health has deteriorated and his sugar was 338 Mgdl on 30/01/2024 and attending doctor has suggested for consultation with Medicine Specialist but the accused was not taken to medicine specialist by SIC,” it claimed.

However, the special judge denied the bail application stating that the case of the accused Ego Doye is not same as that of accused Tapi Gao, who had seriousness in his sickness, whereas the accused Ego Doye is in diabetic plan and under medication at the custody.

“Further there is prima facie case against him and there is no new ground from the earlier bail application,” the judges observed while rejecting the bail plea.

Earlier, Doye’s bail application was rejected on 13 February 2024.