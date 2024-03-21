APCS-03 officers’ crowd-funded teachers quarters inaugurated in remote Lada

SEPPA, 20 Mar: A two-unit teachers’ quarters, constructed with the crowd-funding efforts of 57 officers from the 2003 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service, was inaugurated on Wednesday in the remote administrative outpost of Lada in Bichom district.

The teachers’ quarters, which will benefit the teachers of Government Upper Primary School Lada, was inaugurated by principal secretary of PWD/Home, Kaling Tayeng in the presence of East Kameng DC Sachin Rana, PWD SE Nich Tadar, Bameng ADC Nongkong Borang, DFO, Seppa Abhinav Kumar and PD, DRDA, East Kameng Ashok Tajo.

Commending the selfless dedication of the officers, who each contributed fifty thousand rupees in various installments, Tayeng remarked, “Given the challenging terrain and the cost-effectiveness with which this project has been executed to address a pressing local need in a remote area like Lada, the officers’ contribution is commendable.”

“In an area devoid of rental accommodations, this facility will provide comfortable lodging for up to 10 teachers under one roof,” added Tayeng.

Thanking each one officer of the APCS 2003 batch for the philanthropic work, Rana stated that “I am sure it will be very useful for the dedicated teachers of the education department and they will impart quality education to the students.”

Each unit of the MIBT teacher’s quarters consists of two bedrooms, a shared toilet, kitchen, dining area, drawing room, and a common veranda.

“It took us two years to complete the quarters, as funds trickled in gradually over time. Nonetheless, I am pleased that we have been able to fulfill the needs of the teachers here,” said Ashok Tajo, APCS-03, who spearheaded the project from its inception.

The initiative for the teachers’ quarters through crowd-funding originated in October 2021, when two APCS-03 officers, Dahey Sangno, currently serving as CEO of Itanagar Smart City) and Ashok Tajo, visited Lada and were dismayed by the deteriorating condition of the existing wooden cabins housing the teachers. Upon returning to Seppa, they proposed the idea to their batchmates through a WhatsApp forum, receiving overwhelming support. Subsequent rounds of meetings ensued.

Over the following months, a joint bank account was established for crowd-funding, the architectural plans were finalized, and a local contractor was selected. Actual construction commenced in early 2022.

The APCS-03 officers had further resolved to carry on similar socially benefiting collaborative efforts in other districts of the state through crowd funding.