3rd NE Games: Arunachal to play Mizoram in football semis today

Arunachal’s medal tally rise to 32

Staff Reporter

CHUMOUKEDIMA, 21 Mar: Arunachal entered into the semifinals of the football tournament at the third North East Games, defeating Tripura 4-1 in their last group match at NAPTC Stadium here in Nagaland on Thursday.

Rahul Singpho put Arunachal ahead, scoring in the added time (40+2 mins) of the first half.

Arunachal was leading Tripura 1-0 at halftime.

Tame Agung converted a spot kick in the 44th minute to double the lead, before Tagru James made it 3-0 by scoring in the 55th minute.

The fourth goal for Arunachal was scored by Tsewang Dorjee in the 82nd minute.

The consolation goal for Tripura was scored by Darlong in the 64th minute.

Arunachal finished runner-up in Group A with two wins and one lost, while Nagaland topped the group with two wins and one draw.

The first semifinal will be played between Nagaland and Manipur, while Arunachal will be up against Mizoram in the second semifinal. Both the semifinals will be played on Friday.

Meanwhile, Arunachal added 15 (G-1, Sil-1, Br-13) more medals on day three of the games on Thursday, taking their medals count from overnight 17 to 31, chef-de-mission Tagru Magong informed.

The gold medal was won by Tai Tania in pencak silat in the below 80 kg category, while the silver medal was won by Tai Taling in the same discipline (pencak silat) in the below 85 kg category.

Jackap Flago and Heri Peter won a bronze medal each in pencak silat in the below 90 kg and the below 95 kg category, respectively.

In boxing, Gora Yalung (50 kg) Tadar Miku (52 kg), Tonu Geyi (75 kg) and Kangku Baja won a bronze medal each in the women’s category, while Sampong Rajkhowa and Fenia Paffa won a bronze medal each in the men’s category.

In men’s boxing, Tali Taba, Taw Pakba, Huri John, Goruk Pordung and Rikam Lapung entered the final.

In archery, the state’s women’s team reached the final in the Indian round. Their opponent in the final will be Nagaland.

Arunachal’s men’s archery team (Indian round) will fight for the bronze medal against Manipur, while the state’s mixed team will fight for the bronze against Meghalaya in the Indian round.

In badminton, Nikhil Chetry defeated Riku Khape of Nagaland 21-18, 22-20 and entered the final of the men’s single, while Laa Robin lost 19-21, 28-30 to Jomie Singam of Manipur in the quarterfinal.

In the women’s singles, Pinky Karki won a bronze medal. She lost in the semifinal against Shanti Priya of Assam (10-21, 10-21).

In women’s doubles, Pinky Karki and Taring Yania entered the semifinals, defeating Catherasa and Natania of Meghalaya (1-4, 21-3).

In mixed doubles, Dai Weshi and Napi Tayam lost in the first round against Unil Kumar and Maheshwari of Manipur (17-21, 12-21).

In men’s doubles, C Kiyon Manpang and Nikhil Chetry lost against H Rojen Kumar and RK Alen (15-21, 18-21).

In taekwondo, Goma Chetry (-53 kg), Tadar Mangha (-48 kg), Bengia Tapum (-51 kg) and Pesen Romin (-63 kg) won a bronze medal each.

In volleyball, Arunachal bowed out of the tournament after losing against Assam in 3-0 sets in their third match on Thursday.