JNC conducts plantation drive to mark IDF

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: More than 100 botany major students of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district participated in a plantation drive and awareness programme organised by the college’s botany department at its campus to mark the International Day of Forests (IDF) on Thursday.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, speaking on the occasion, asked the students to ensure greenery of the campus in the future also.

He said that forests play an important role in pollution mitigation and maintenance of a stable and healthy environment, adding that, “as students of botany, it is your moral responsibility to be instrumental in spreading awareness on the importance of forests.”

Assistant Professor Hari Loyi said that the plantation drive was organised “in line with the theme of this year’s IDF, ‘Forests and innovation: New solutions for a better world’.”

Associate Professor Dr Temin Payum and faculty members Dr Momang Taram and Momi Tatin also participated in the drive.