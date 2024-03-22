ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The Itanagar child development project office (CDPO), in collaboration with Itanagar-based 3103 Studio, conducted a workshop on indigenous toy-making for anganwadi workers under the urban ICDS project here on Thursday.

“With increasing focus on toy- and play-based learning for children in the 3-6 years age group, the anganwadi workers were trained in making toys out of clay, which could be used to teach children in a play way method,” said the CDPO in a release.

Child Development Project Officer Kago Asha Lod said that “the children too can be engaged in making clay toys, which will help them with hand and eye coordination and stimulate their creativity.”

“It is high time to revive pottery, which was practiced by many tribes of our state, the remnants of which can now only be seen in the museums,” said the founder of 3103 Studio Karter Lombi.

The workshop was conducted as part of the Poshan Pakhwada, which is being observed across the country from 9 to 23 March with three themes: Poshan bhi, padhai bhi; tribal, traditional, regional and local dietary practices; and health of pregnant women and infant young child-feeding practices, the CDPO said.